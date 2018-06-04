Primary Election Challenge: Can the Other Democrats Stop Hubbell in Iowa Race for Governor?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Fred Hubbell has led the polls and the money game in the Iowa Democratic race for governor. The most likely way the other four candidates may be able to stop him is to make sure no one wins in Tuesday's primary election, unless another candidate has found a substantial increase in popularity over the past two weeks.

Hubbell, the retired businessman and philanthropist, has donated nearly $3 million of his family's fortune into his campaign for governor, dwarfing the amounts the other candidates have raised. That has allowed him to blanket the state with campaign ads for months. The other four candidates (Cathy Glasson, Andy McGuire, John Norris, and Ross Wilburn) don't have the resources--either through donations from other people or their personal wealth--to compete with Hubbell financially.

The Des Moines Register's poll last month--before State Senator Nate Boulton dropped out of the race following sexual misconduct allegations from three women--showed Hubbell with a comfortable lead in the race. However, 24% of those polled said they were undecided. And Boulton's supporters, at least those who haven't already voted early for him, also now need a new candidate.

A candidate needs to get at least 35% of the primary vote to earn the nomination. If no candidate achieves that, 1,000 delegates will choose a the party's nominee at the state convention on June 16th.