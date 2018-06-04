× Resources Pulled Together to Help People Impacted by Boil Order

CRESTON, Iowa — Creston Water Works issued a boil advisory last Friday.

Residents across seven southern Iowa communities are forced to boil water before drinking it, cooking with it, or using it to brush their teeth. The Southern Iowa Rural Water Authority (SIRWA) says it is still safe for animals.

On Monday, a local Hy-Vee stepped in to donate more than 20,000 gallons of water to people in the area.

SIRWA says residents should continue boiling water until further notice, as it is waiting on a filtration part to fix the system. Last week, an issue with that filtration system resulted in bacteria, viruses, and parasites leaking into the water.

No one has fallen ill so far, but local businesses like Casey’s says they are unable to serve food due to the boil order.