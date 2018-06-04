Survivors of Parkland Shooting Planning Stop in Iowa During Tour to Educate Teens About Voting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- School is out for the summer in Parkland, Florida, and the survivors of a February massacre are hitting the road to Iowa.

On Monday, a group of students from Stoneman Douglas High School announced they'll spend the summer on tour talking to other teens about registering to vote. The group says there are four million kids who will turn 18 before election day, and they want them to vote to end gun violence.

The full tour hasn't been announced, but the students say they'll make at least one stop in Iowa. Grinnell is the home to NRA President Pete Brownell.