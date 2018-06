Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTOONA, Iowa -- Altoona Aquatics Park is moving closer to finally opening for the season.

Crazy spring weather has kept an installation crew from being able to put a new liner in the pool, but that work is now underway.

There is still no word on when exactly the water park will open, but due to the delay it will stay open two weeks later at the end of the summer, closing on September 3rd.