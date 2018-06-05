× 1 on 1 with Governor Reynolds: ‘I’m Going To Be Telling My Story’

DES MOINES, Iowa — While the five Democrats and two Libertarians are competing against each other to win Tuesday’s primary election for governor, current Governor Kim Reynolds, a Republican, has to wait. She has no Republican opponent and will wait for the returns to find out which opponents she will face in the November general election.

The governor sat down with Political Director Dave Price on Tuesday morning to talk about what this primary election day is like for her with so many potential future opponents complaining about her leadership, how Iowa pork producers are starting to suffer financially from President Trump’s trade war, and what the state is doing to solve an extended safe drinking water shortage in southern Iowa.

The full interview can be seen below.