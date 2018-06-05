× Almost Two Months After Disappearance, Search for Jake Wilson Continues

LA PORTE CITY, Iowa — Nearly two months after the disappearance of a La Porte City teen with autism, there are still no signs of his whereabouts.

Authorities and community members continue their search for 16-year-old Jake Wilson, who disappeared in early April after he told his parents he was going on a walk to Wolf Creek.

Crews have completed their heavy equipment operations in the creek, but they say the search will go on.