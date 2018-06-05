× Auditor Says Voter Names Missing from Log Won’t Affect Primary Vote

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — The electronic voter logs in Story County can’t find the names of voters whose last names start with “A” or “M” but the county auditor says everything is fine.

Auditor Lucy Martin says her staff and volunteers learned of the glitch early Tuesday morning. Voters names aren’t lost. All precincts also have a paper printout of the voter roll. Voters whose names aren’t in the electronic book will simply have to fill out their name on a paper form to get their ballots.

Martin says her office isn’t sure of what the issue is and they won’t be able to fix it until after the election.