Minnesota Woman’s Obituary Says ‘World is a Better Place Without Her’

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. — A Minnesota family has apparently been waiting a long time to tell the world how they really feel about their mom.

An obituary for 80-year-old Kathleen Dehmlow in the Redwood Falls Gazette starts out with the basics – where she was born, the names of her husband, children, etc.

But then it takes an awkward turn.

Paragraph 1: ok

Paragraph 2: ok

Paragraph 3: wait

Paragraph 4: OH

Paragraph 5: *airplane flies overhead with a banner reading WELCOME TO HELL MOM* pic.twitter.com/ppV45htrda — Stu (@RandBallsStu) June 5, 2018

“In 1962, [Kathleen] became pregnant by her husband’s brother, Lyle Dehmlow, and moved to California,” the obituary read. “She abandoned her children, Gina and Jay, who were then raised by her parents in Clements, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Schunk.”

The obituary ends with: “She passed away on May 31, 2018 in Springfield and will now face judgment. She will not be missed by Gina and Jay and they understand that this world is a better place without her.”

Yikes.