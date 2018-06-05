Officials Say Sprinkler System Saved Lives in Altoona Apartment Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTOONA, Iowa -- Crews were called to a fire at an Altoona apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the Venbury Trail apartments on 8th Street SW after a resident said their couch was on fire. When crews arrived, they found the unit fully engulfed in flames. Luckily, the building's sprinkler system was activated, which helped firefighters knock down the flames.

"Very fortunate, the sprinkler did its job. Engineered correctly, in this type of building the sprinkler system probably saved a lot of lives today," said Chief Jared Ogbourne of the Altoona Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Fire crews say only those in the unit where the fire started will be displaced, and most residents will be allowed back into their homes on Tuesday.