One Driver Killed in Head-On Webster County Crash

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead after a head-on crash in Webster County.

The crash took place just before 3 p.m. on Monday, north of Duncombe. Fort Dodge resident Mark Mueggenberg, 55, died at the scene.

The Iowa State Patrol says Mueggenberg’s truck crossed the center line of D-20 and collided with a semi. The driver of the semi was treated for minor injuries.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.