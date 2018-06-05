Pageant Contestants Speak Out Against Ending Swimsuit Portion of Miss America

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Miss America Pageant is making big changes to its format, eliminating the swimsuit portion of the show. Two women who have competed in pageants are now speaking out against the change.

The move comes amidst a re-branding of the pageant called "Miss America 2.0."

“Having competed, I know what it feels like to walk across the stage in a bikini and how empowering that is,” said Iowan Lindsay Trappen, who competed in Miss USA.

She says the swimsuit portion is more about confidence than looks, and provides an opportunity to face fears and insecurities head-on.

“Being able to head on that fear and those insecurities and say, 'no, I am not my fear, I am not my insecurities, I am going to walk across the stage whether I'm naked, or in a bikini, or in a ski suit, or whatever.' It's just being able to do that and prove that you're capable of something that you didn’t think you could do before," said Trappen.

Trappen also disagrees that the swimsuit portion is objectifying.

“I walked across the stage with my dad and my brothers and my grandparents and 50-plus relatives watching online at home, and not one of them objectified me. So, whoever is objectifying, it's their problem,” she said.

However, Trappen says there are things the pageant community needs to work on.

"There are women who compete who are thicker and curvier. Not enough, honestly. I think that is the direction they should have taken instead, is promoting they accept all body types," she said. "Even though they did, the whole entire time, that is something that society does not see. Until curvy women sign up and participate and overwhelmingly start getting their foot out there and participating, you're not going to see it as much because they don't feel they're accepted there, but they are."

Miss Iowa 2016, Kelly Koch, also commented on the move, saying, "Miss America and Miss State have always been known to be not just talented, smart and articulate but also beautiful. There is absolutely nothing wrong with valuing beauty."

The evening gown portion of the event has also been changed to allow women to wear "attire of their choosing while discussing how they will advance their social impact initiatives."