Police Chase Ends in Arrest of Man Wanted on Drug Charges

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A suspect led police on a search of a Des Moines neighborhood just before noon on Tuesday.

Police say an officer tried to stop Michael Strandberg on a felony warrant along SE 11th Street when he took off running. Officers searched the neighborhood using K-9 officers, and found Strandberg at a home in the 900 block of SE 11th. He was then taken into custody.

Families at nearby Pete Crivaro Park said police handled the situation calmly.

"It was very calm, the kids didn't even notice anything going on until more of the police vehicles were leaving," said local mother Amber McGoldrick.

Strandberg is charged with interference with official acts and drug possession. The felony warrants stem from second degree drug charges. He remains held in the Polk County Jail without bond.