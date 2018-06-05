Primary Day Could Set the Stage for a Historic Election for Women in November

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Four years ago Iowa elected Joni Ernst to the US Senate, the first woman to ever represent our state in Congress. In November Kim Reynolds will try to become the first woman elected governor in Iowa. There are women running in all four U.S. House races in Iowa, as well.

Political Director Dave Price joined Dr. Dianne Bystrom with the Carrie Chapman Catt Center and Dr. Kelly Winfrey with the Iowa State University School of Journalism to talk about the history that has happened so far and what could be ahead.