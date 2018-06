Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - Sugar Creek Golf Pro Chad Proehl gets the opportunity of a lifetime this week to compete in the Principal Charity Classic. Proehl received a sponsors exemption to compete in the Champions Tour tournament.

Proehl is a native of Atlantic, Iowa but has lived in the Des Moines area the last 30 years. He's a graduate of Grand View University, and started his professional career as the club pro at Wakonda, which is where the PCC is played.

Proehl's son Jordan will caddy for him this week.