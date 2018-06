× Secretary of State Says Erroneous Texts Came From a Campaign, Weren’t Malicious

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Secretary of State’s Office says texts sent to Iowa voters early Tuesday that directed them to incorrect polling places were sent by a campaign and weren’t malicious.

Paul Pate’s office reported early Tuesday that they’d received calls from four counties complaining about the texts. Pate said on Twitter that the texts came from a campaign and were created in error.