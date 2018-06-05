× What You Need to Know Before Heading to The Polls Election Day

DES MOINES, Iowa – People will need to bring a form of identification when voting in the 2018 primary election.

Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald said it is required by state law that poll workers ask for an identification.

“They are going to ask for identification. If you are in the book, in the election register, you can sign an oath of identity. There will be an open at all of our sites for both the voters and the poll workers, so there will be no confusion. Everything will be spelled out. Everyone will know what to expect,” Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald said people who are pre-registered but forget an ID can sign the oath of identity. However, that is only valid for 2018.

If someone is not pre-registered and forgets an ID he or she must vote on a provisional ballot.

Forms of ID’s that are accepted include:

Valid driver’s license

Non-operator ID

U.S. passport

U.S. veteran’s ID

U.S. military ID

Iowa voter identification card

In addition, people will need to provide a proof of residence if the identification does not contain a current address.

People can use the following for proof of residence:

Residential lease

Utility bill, includes cell phone bill

Bank statement

Paycheck

Government check

Other government document

Property tax statement (within 45 days of final payment)

Fitzgerald said people need to be registered under a party to vote, but can change parties at their designated polling location.

“You can change parties at the polling site with no problems. So, just because you are a republican or just because you are a democrat doesn’t mean you have to vote that ballot. That’s one of the reasons why we are asking the people ‘do you want to vote this ballot?’ So, what’s going to happen is we are going to ask you which party you want to be in. You can change later, but you do have to declare under Iowa law a political preference today,” Fitzgerald said.

For a list of Polk County polling locations click here.

If you have an questions about voting in Polk County call (515) 286-3247.

The polls are open Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.