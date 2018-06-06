× Ankeny Police Searching for Missing Teen

ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny police are asking the public for assistance locating a missing teenager.

Police say 16-year-old Jasmine Rowe was reported missing around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 30th after disappearing from her residence sometime between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. that day. Officials believe she left of her own accord.

Rowe is described as a white female, approximately 5’10” tall, weighing 220 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes, and glasses.

Anyone with information regarding Rowe or her location is asked to call 911 or the Polk County Dispatch Center at 515-286-3333.