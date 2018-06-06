Democratic Secretary of State Nominee Makes History in Primary Election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Democratic nominee for Secretary of State made history on Tuesday during the primary election.

Deidre DeJear is the first person of color to ever be nominated to a statewide office during a primary election. She says she won't let the color of her skin overshadow what really matters: her efforts to improve the state's voter turnout and small businesses.

"When I worked for the Obama campaign, the notion was it takes a black person to get a black person to vote. Or it takes a woman to a get a woman to vote. We had to dispel those myths. I'm capable of representing not only African Americans and people of color, but all Iowans," she says.

DeJear, who is a small business owner, says that will give her the upper hand as she faces off against Republican incumbent Paul Pate in November's general election. If she wins the election, she would make history again as the first person of color to be elected to statewide seat in a general election.

"This is a partisan office, but it has non-partisan implications, and the partisanship that has been recently infused into this office is not what I believe to be the proper decorum of this office," she says. "If someone wants to be partisan, they need to run for something that allows them to do that, but this isn’t the race for it."

DeJear's campaign will spend the next several days re-evaluating what worked and what didn't during their primary campaign and prepare a new plan for the general election.