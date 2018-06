Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines police are investigating a shooting on the city's north side.

Officials say the suspect was thrown out of Michelle's Lounge at some point after an altercation with the bartender. Soon after, someone saw that person fire multiple rounds at the bar while driving south on E. 14th Street and then west on Euclid.

A bullet hit the front door of the bar and a vehicle in the parking lot, but no one was injured. No arrests have been made.