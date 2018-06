Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADEL, Iowa -- Three people were injured in an accident involving a semi and several other vehicles on Wednesday morning.

The accident happened just before 11 a.m. near the Adel exit on Interstate 80. The Iowa State Patrol says construction caused a backup on the interstate and a semi failed to stop in time.

Several vehicles were damaged and three people were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is not currently known, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.