Jack Trice Stadium Will Welcome RAGBRAI Riders to Ames July 24

AMES, Iowa- While the chant “Cyclone Power” is heard often around Hilton Coliseum or Jack Trice Stadium, RAGBRAI will have it’s own version of that when the throng of riders comes into Ames July 24.

This event will be called “Cycling Power,” as riders will get a big welcome into Jack Trice Stadium, riding a lap around the outside of the field.

“It’s gonna be one of the signature days in RAGBRAI History,” said T.J. Juskiewicz,RAGBRAI Director. “When riders get to roll and do that loop around Jack Trice Stadium, the Cyclone Power Loop, it’s just gonna be breath-taking, it felt like you’re on the sidelines.”

The riders were met by ISU Athletic Director Jamie Pollard. The welcome was so dramatic, it even impacted a loyal Hawkeye fan.

I’d have to say the stadium was the highlight,” said Dan Roth, or Iowa City. “I’m a Hawkeye, that was a true treat, that was fun to do.”

“Just having RAGBRAI recognize Ames as being one of the premier spots in Iowa, picking it,” said Ames Mayor, John Haila. “We’re looking forward to putting out the welcome mat.”

Ames is also looking for more people to host riders in their homes that night.

“Still looking for volunteers, the positions we’re taking general volunteers at the moment,” said Julie Weeks, Director of the Ames Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We will have positions and time frames announced in about two weeks.”

People wishing to volunteer their home, or their time for RAGBRAI can check out the Ames RAGBRAI Facebook page here.