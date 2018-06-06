Relay for Life to Celebrate Cancer Survivors in Eastern Polk County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTOONA, Iowa -- Organizers are getting ready for a big event this weekend to honor cancer survivors.

The East Polk County Relay for Life is taking place in Altoona on Saturday.

This year's theme is "Surfing for a Cure." The event will feature activities like hula hoop, limbo, and a dunk tank, and two young survivors--a fourth grade student and a sophomore in high school--will also be speaking.

Organizers hope to raise $20,000.

"Our money stays here. If you are a cancer victim, you can call American Cancer Society here in Des Moines and they can help you get lodging. They can help put you up in hotels, they can help you with gas cards to get you to and from your treatments," said organizer Belinda Rinehart.

The event will be held at the Prairie Heritage Civic Plaza next to Hy-Vee from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on June 9th.