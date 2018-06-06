× Repairs Underway in Creston Water Filtration System

CRESTON, Iowa — The Southern Iowa Rural Water Association and Creston Water Works are working to repair a filtration leak that put thousands of Iowans on a nearly week-long boil alert.

Officials worried the leak allowed bacteria and viruses into the water system. Repairs are now underway after a necessary membrane for the filter arrived in town on Wednesday morning, but although the work is expected to be completed by midnight, the system will still need to be flushed. Some rural areas will still likely be without fresh tap water until next week.

