Republican Secretary of Agriculture Race Heading For Convention

DES MOINES, Iowa — Current Secretary of Agricultural Mike Naig fell a few hundred votes short of clinching the Republican nomination on Tuesday and party insiders will now choose a candidate at a nominating convention.

With all precincts reporting, Naig had 34.74% of the vote. That’s just shy of the 35% threshold necessary to clinch the nomination. Instead a winner will be selected at a special convention on June 16th.

Dan Zumbach finished the evening in second place with 21% of the vote. He was followed by Craig Lang with 18%, Ray Gaesser with 16% and Chad Ingels with 8%. The winner of the race will face Democrat Tim Gannon in November.