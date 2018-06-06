State Reaches Settlement With Victim of 2016 Snowplow Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- The State of Iowa has agreed to pay $3.5 million to a western Iowa man left disabled after a crash with a snowplow.

The settlement with 36-year-old Nathan Thompson of Glidden was confirmed on Friday. Thompson was driving on Highway 30 in Carroll County in February 2016. His attorneys say a DOT snowplow driver failed to raise the truck's blade before hitting a guard rail and crashing into Thompson's sedan.

Thompson suffered multiple broken bones, a traumatic brain injury, and is now permanently disabled.