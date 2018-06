× Ankeny Police Say Deaths of Two Residents Were “Consensual”

ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny Police have identified two bodies that were found on Monday morning in a home at Autumn Ridge Mobile Home Park.

Police say Lonnie Perry and Karen Edsinga both died of gunshot wounds. Edsinga’s gunshot wound was self-inflicted. Police don’t know if she shot Perry or if he shot himself. However they say the actions of both Edsinga and Perry were “consensual” as suggested by evidence at the scene.