DES MOINES -- Eleven local teams hit the pitch in the quarterfinals, and by day's end only five were still standing. Centennial, Ankeny, Valley, and Waukee all advance to the semifinals setting up an all-CIML 3A semifinal for the first time.

Outside of the 3A, Pella is the last remaining local team with a 2-0 win over Xavier. The Lady Dutch have 12 tournament appearances with no state championships.