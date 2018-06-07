Hardin County Attorney Wins Republican Primary One Month After His Death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARDIN COUNTY, Iowa -- Rick Dunn won the Republican primary for Hardin County Attorney on Tuesday but his name won't appear on the general election ballot. That's because Rick Dunn passed away a month ago.

Dunn served as Hardin County Attorney for 16 years before losing a fight with cancer in late April. “He was Mr. Eldora for many of us because he was involved in so many things in the community," county auditor Jessica Lara said.

Dunn's friends describe Mr. Eldora as fearless. “He is the only individual I know that caught a python in Eldora, he was 14 coming home from football practice," longtime friend Tim Hoy said.

Dunn lost his five year battle with cancer in late May.

"It was too late in the process to have his name removed with the code and the laws that we have we knew going into this that he would be pronounced the winner," Hardin County Auditor Jessica Lara said.

By more than 200 votes, Rick Dunn beat out current interim county attorney Darrell Meyer who was a write-in candidate.

“The county Republicans will have to hold a convention to have a nominee for their general election ballot," Lara said.

Neither Dunn or Meyer ran against a Democrat, so the Democratic nomination could go to convention too.

Regardless, Dunn will never be forgotten.

Hardin County Auditor says a convention won’t likely be held until August.