Health Officials Urge Safety Around Backyard Inflatable Pools

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Inflatable pools are one of the most popular and potentially most dangerous backyard toys for the summer.

Child advocates want parents to remember the dangers that come with the pools. They're becoming more popular with parents thanks to their low price. But they come with high risks.

The sides of the pools are flexible, slanted and low. That makes it easy for a child to climb or fall in. An average of 280 children under age five drown in pools every year in the US. Safe Kids Greater Des Moines says parents need to know to never let their guard down around the pools and don't think they're safe just because they are in their own yard.

"There's noting that substitutes for supervision," says Jannay Day with Safe Kids Greater Des Moines, "Even if you just need to run inside the house ... take your child with you. Never leave them outside unattended around that pool."

Day also recommends draining pools whenever you are done using them.