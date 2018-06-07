Iowa Man Facing Charges For Allegedly Keeping Endangered Rattlesnake in his Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa -- An eastern Iowa man surrendered to authorities today after an endangered reptile was found in his home.

50-year-old Brian Anderson was found in possession of a massasauga rattlesnake in his New Hampton home. The Department of Natural Resources says anonymous tips lead them to Anderson's home. He is charged with Illegal Possession of an Endangered Species.

Authorities reportedly found narcotics and other contraband in his home. He could face more state and federal charges as the investigation continues.