People Will Sample Hundreds of Wines at Winefest

DES MOINES, Iowa — If you are a wine connoisseur or just want to learn more about hosting a fancy dinner party, Winefest has wine tasting all weekend.

Winefest is celebrating it’s 15th year in Des Moines with 75 food and wine vendors that showcase wine both locally and globally.

Tickets for Friday at Cowles Commons and Capitol Square are $45 if you pre-order and $55 at the door. Tickets for Saturday at Cowles Commons and Capitol Square are $75, Saturday will feature more expensive wine as well as fine dining with treats like caviar.

