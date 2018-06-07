Republican Ag Secretary Hopefuls Head to Convention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The primary results are in and the Republican Candidate for Iowa Secretary of Agriculture will be most likely decided in state convention.

Incumbent Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig won the vote at 34.74 percent, but failed to get the additional quarter of a percent of the vote needed to bypass convention.

In a statement, Naig says, “I am grateful for the widespread support from Iowans across the state. We carried 60 counties, received over 30,000 votes and we far outpaced the other candidates.”

State Senator Dan Zumbach took second place with 21.38 percent of the vote.

Candidate Craig Lang came in third with 18.56 percent of the vote, in a press release, he says, "With five candidates in the race, we all knew it would be difficult to win outright by reaching the 35-percent threshold."

Ray Gaesser took fourth with 16.21 percent of the vote and Chad Ingels took fifth place with 8.89 percent.

Lastly, 0.24 percent of the vote went to write-in candidates.

Democrat Candidate for Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Tim Gannon ran unopposed and is now the official candidate.

In a statement, he says, “While Republicans determine their nominee, I will be speaking to all Iowans on the importance of agriculture to our state, and how agriculture can help revitalize rural Iowa. Iowans deserve an educated debate on these pressing issues and I look forward to a respectful campaign in the months ahead.”