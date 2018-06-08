Civic Center Preparing to Welcome ‘Hamilton’ to Town

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Hamilton hype is kicking into full gear downtown with the first national tour making a multi-week stop in Des Moines later this month.

One look at the Des Moines Civic Center will show just how excited the venue is to bring the hit musical to town. For the first time, the Civic Center wrapped all three portions of the building's windows in graphics from the production.

Hamilton is the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton, told through a blend of hip hop, blues, and Broadway songs.

Tickets are hard to come by, with the first round selling out in hours, months before the first performance. There's still hope for fans looking for their chance to see a performance, though.

"We are going to have a special opportunity for people to see Hamilton if they want. We're going to announce a lottery system pretty soon and that will include 40 seats to every performance for $10 orchestra seats," said Jonathan Brendemuehl, communications manager for Des Moines Performing Arts.

There is no word yet on how the lottery will work. Other Broadway tours offer similar opportunities either on-line or in person the day of the show. For fans who don't want to take their chances with the lottery, tickets are still available at the Civic Center. Prices range from around $200-$375 before taxes and fees.

Hamilton runs from June 27th through July 15th at the Civic Center. Officials urge guests to double check the time and date on their ticket to make sure they don't miss the show. Visit dmpa.org for more information.