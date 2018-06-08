Des Moines Police Looking for Suspects in Alleged Court Avenue District Assault

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are asking for help finding a group of suspects they say violently assaulted a woman in the Court Avenue district.

Investigators say the alleged assault happened on May 6th, just before 2 a.m.

Officials released several images of the suspects on social media. They ask anyone with information about the incident to call Detective Wilson at 515-237-1502 or Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400, or submit an anonymous tip online at www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com.