ALTOONA, Iowa -- Des Moines hazmat crews were called to an Altoona trucking company on Friday afternoon, worried chemicals could explode.

The incident happened at approximately 2 p.m. at Majestic Trucking. A worker say a 55-gallon drum of paint and gun solvent started to expand.

Crews closed 1st Avenue from Adventureland Drive to 4th Street and evacuated people in a 500-feet radius around the business.

Nobody was injured, and the road has been reopened.