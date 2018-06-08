Jury Convicts James Exline of Sex Abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BREMER COUNTY, Iowa -- A Jefferson man faces up to 75 years in prison for the abuse of his daughter, who later died in a fire.

James Exline abused 12-year-old Paige Exline between June 2016 and April 2017. A Bremer County jury convicted him of two sex abuse counts on Wednesday. On Thursday, a judge ruled he was found guilty of previous abuse charges, and that the prior convictions could be brought up in sentencing.

Exline is set to be sentenced on August 6th.

Paige Exline and her cousin died in a house fire in Guthrie Center in May of 2017. James' stepson, Patrick Thompson, is accused of setting the fire. He faces murder and arson charges.