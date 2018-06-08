× Police Investigating Suspicious Death in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found on Friday morning.

At approximately 6:24 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of E. 27th Court on a report of a person down. When they arrived, they found a deceased man on the sidewalk. The man’s name has not yet been released.

Maple Street from approximately E. 27th to E. 28th is currently closed and there is no access to Maple from E. 27th Court. Officials say the roads will be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story.