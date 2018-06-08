Principal Charity Classic Hopes to Break New Record of Money Raised

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Principal Charity Classic raises over 13 million dollars for Iowa children’s charities since 2007.

Executive Director for the Principal Charity Classic Sean Sovacool said the tournament is looking to break 2017s record of raising more than $3.5 million in a single year.

“I feel very confident that we will surpass last years $3.5 million,” Sovacool said.

The tournament is held at the Wakonda Club and has over 1,000 volunteers this year.

This year the tournament has 375 sponsors ranging from small businesses to international companies.

Sovacool said the PGA Tour Champions love coming to Des Moines because of the environment it has to offer.

“These guys, they have made their money. They played competitively for many many years. What they want to feel is that crowd. They want to compete against each other and feel the atmosphere of what is an exciting finish and we always seem to get that here,” Sovacool said.

People can still buy tickets for $20. Children 15 and under get in free during the tournament.

“If you haven’t been to an event before, it’s fun to get to one spot like the first tee and get to watch everybody tee off. You can see the different personalities of the different players or get to a green like the 17th green where it is a par three. You can see the anguish of the tee shot and the toughness of the put. It’s fun to watch each player and how they react to the competition,” Sovacool said.

People can park at the Southridge Mall and receive continuous free shuttles to the club. The Mall is located at 1111 E. Army Post Road, Des Moines.

The funds raised from the charity support Blank Children’s Hospital, Bravo Greater Des Moines, Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines, Mercy Medical Center, United Way of Central Iowa, a variety of the Children’s Charity of Iowa and the Birdies for Charity program.

For more information on the 2018 Principal Charity Classic click here.