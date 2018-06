Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - Bernhard Langer is on top of the leaderboard after 1 round of the Principal Charity Classic, -8.

Glen Day and Woody Austin sit just 1 shot back at -7.

Defending champ Brandt Jobe is 2 back at -6.

Sugar Creek pro, and Grand View alum Chad Proehl shot -1.