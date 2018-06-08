State’s First Free-Standing Rehabilitation Hospital Opens in Clive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLIVE, Iowa -- Iowa's first free-standing rehabilitation hospital is now up and running.

In Clive on Thursday, Mercy Medical Center and Kindred Healthcare hosted a ribbon cutting for the new facility. The Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital is the only free-standing hospital in the state dedicated to patients in need of physical rehab.

The business' CEO says the hospital is a better option for patients who may have been referred to a nursing home previously for recovery.

"They're going to receive intensive physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy, as well as rehabilitation nursing and increased level of physician visits as compared to what they would receive if they were in a skilled nursing facility or in a nursing home," said Nikki Nigg.

The hospital has 50 beds.