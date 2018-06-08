× Suspicious Death in Des Moines Now Ruled Homicide, Victim Identified

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the victim of what is now being considered a homicide investigation.

Early Friday morning, officers responded to the 800 block of E. 27th Court on a report of a person down. Upon arrival, they found the body of 17-year-old Tyrese Robert Parson on the sidewalk. Officials say Parson had been shot.

An investigation into the death is still underway, but all roads previously closed around the scene have since been reopened.

This is the fifth homicide in the city in 2018.