Tuition Increasing at All State Universities in Iowa

IOWA — With just over two months until the start of class, Iowa college students are just now learning how much they’ll pay.

The cost of tuition and mandatory fees are going up at all three state universities. Base tuition for in-state students at the University of Iowa and Iowa State University will increase by nearly $300, and UNI students will see a more than $200 increase.

Mandatory fees will cost students even more. The biggest jump is a $68 increase at Iowa State, bringing the total mandatory fee amount there to more than $1,200.