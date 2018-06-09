Centennial Wins Second Title beating Crosstown Rival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES --- When the Ankeny School District decided to split the schools five years we knew this could happen, and it finally did. Centennial against Ankeny for a state championship.

Ankeny opened the scoring in the 4th minute on a Morgan Bennett goal. Then Centennial responded with two goals in a matter of ten minutes.

The flurry of goals continued when Olivia Brown's header gave Centennial the 3-2 lead. Five goals in 25-minutes, and that was it.

Centennial wins its second championship in its five years of existence.