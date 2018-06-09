× Ernst and Reynolds Team Up for Annual Roast and Ride

DES MOINES, Iowa — Every year, Senator Joni Ernst’s annual Roast and Ride fundraiser helps raise money for military veteran organizations while helping spotlight another politician. Saturday’s event served as a midterm election campaign kick-off for Ernst’s longtime friend, Governor Kim Reynolds.

“I’m going to be very active with the governor as she is out campaigning. Hopefully we’ll do a number of events together,” says Ernst.

The ride was the first time Governor Reynolds has participated.

“I’m working on behalf of Iowans every single day, so hopefully the great things we are doing is a glimpse of what we can continue to do if I have the chance to continue serving as governor,” says Reynolds.

Governor Reynolds will be competing for votes against Democratic gubernatorial nominee Fred Hubbell ahead of November’s midterm election. Senator Ernst downplayed the Democratic party’s enthusiasm following the primary.

“They were talking about a blue wave, and I think it’s going to a blue trickle and it could end up being a blue flush,” Ernst says. “People are happy. If they are happy, they want to keep those folks in office or get more of like-minded people into office.”