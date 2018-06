× Four Iowa Beaches Declared Safe for Swimming

IOWA — Four beaches listed as “swimming not recommended” earlier this week have now been declared safe.

The DNR takes regular water samples between Memorial Day and Labor Day. The samples are tested for certain bacteria, and if the water does not meet the state’s water quality standard, signs are posted to warn swimmers.

However, the most recent results show the danger has passed.

Click here to see the status of all Iowa beaches.