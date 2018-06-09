× Hy-Vee Donating Water to Counties Affected by Boil Order, Which May Soon End

IOWA — The long wait for drinkable water in seven southern Iowa counties is nearly over.

A filter at the Southern Iowa Rural Water Association (SIRWA) in Creston failed on June 1st, and since then customers have been under a boil advisory. Repairs have since been made, but all affected communities will have to flush their water towers and water mains, and then test for possible contaminates. That process has already started in Creston. If their samples pass, the boil advisory in the city will be lifted.

Hy-Vee is partnering with Anheuser-Busch to donate more than 6,000 gallons of water to the seven counties affected. The water will be delivered to Prescott, Lenox, and Nodaway on Sunday.