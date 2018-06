Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - Tom Lehman shoots a 7-under 65 in the 2nd round of the Principal Charity Classic to take the lead outright at Wakonda Country Club.

First round leader Bernard Langer fired a 69 on Saturday and sits 2 shots back in 2nd at -11. Woody Austin, Scott Parel, and Glen Day are also at -11.

Sugar Creek pro Chad Proehl fired an even par 72, he's at 1-under.

Final round tees off at 9:45 am on Sunday.