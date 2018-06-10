× Creston Water Now Safe After Boil Advisory

CRESTON, Iowa — Creston residents are receiving some good news on Sunday night.

The Southern Iowa Rural Water Association’s website says the water in Creston has been deemed safe for drinking and cooking. This comes after a boil advisory was issued for Adair, Adams, Decatur, Madison, Ringgold, Taylor, and Union Counties.

That boil advisory has been in effect since June 1st, after a filtration issue was found at the 12-Mile Water Treatment Plant. Samples from the west water tower in Creston were sent to Storm Lake on Sunday.

There is also new water in the lines in Lenox and Diagonal, but no word yet regarding whether that water is also deemed safe.