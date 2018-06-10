× Des Moines Man Arrested on Human Trafficking Charge

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A Des Moines man is being held in the Polk County Jail on Sunday night, charged with human trafficking.

Court documents say police arrested Richard Wisecup on Thursday after they say he trafficked an underage girl who was listed as a missing person. The victim sent a text message to members of her family saying “he’s been pimping me out” and “he was trying to take me out of state to Missouri.” She also left a voicemail from Wisecup’s phone asking for help.

The family called police, who went to Wisecup’s address and found him and the victim, who appeared to be under the influence. Wisecup admitted to using cocaine with the victim. Police also found meth and a used condom at the residence.

Wisecup is being held on a $50,000 cash bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 18th.