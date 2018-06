IOWA CITY, Iowa — A famous Iowan returned home this weekend, and worked a special stop into his schedule.

University of Iowa Hospitals tweeted photos on Monday thanking Ashton Kutcher for visiting. Kutcher met with several kids recovering at the Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

We’re so grateful to Ashton Kutcher for visiting with with our patients and families during a recent trip back to Iowa! #ThankYou pic.twitter.com/FGmGc2oXiz — UI Stead Family Children's Hospital (@UIchildrens) June 11, 2018

Hawkeye fans will be waving at those same kids this fall when the Hawkeye Wave returns for a second year during the football season.